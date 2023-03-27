TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Mexican man is facing multiple drug charges following a weekend traffic stop in Twin Falls that allegedly found over a million dollars worth of drugs. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Jorge Morales Martinez, of Chihuahua, Mexico was charged Sunday with trafficking heroin, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (fentanyl).

Morales Martinez was stopped by a Twin Falls County Sheriff's deputy on Poleline Road just past the hospital for a traffic violation. A search of the vehicle revealed the narcotics with the estimated value of more than one million dollars. Morales Martinez is being held in the Twin Falls County Jail.