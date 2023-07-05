Wyoming’s Chase Roullier Retiring From NFL After Six Seasons

LARAMIE -- Chase Roullier is retiring from the NFL.

The 29-year-old penned a letter on Instagram Wednesday, detailing the struggles of consecutive season-ending injuries and the perspective gained. The former University of Wyoming center said the time off has given him "clarity on my priorities in life."

"It is a very difficult thing to say goodbye to something that has been a large part of my life for over two decades," Roullier wrote. "I can hardly remember a time in my life that I wasn't lacing up and putting on the pads every fall. Through all that time, I have learned some of my biggest lessons, gotten through huge heart breaks and had a few of my life's greatest joys."

The 6-foot-4, 312-pound Burnsville, Minn., native was selected in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the then Washington Redskins. Roullier played parts of six seasons in the nation's capital, starting two games at center during his rookie campaign. He became a full-time starter in 2020 and appeared in 69 career games.

Roullier signed a four-year, $40.5 million extension in 2021. In Week 8, a game in Denver, Roullier suffered a broken left fibula and missed the remainder of the season. A torn MCL in his right knee also cost him all but two games during the '22 campaign.

Washington released Roullier in May after missing 24 games due to injury.

"I have lived most of my life with football, and because of this, I knew it would be very difficult for me to decide when to move on," he said. "Two years ago, I never would have thought I'd be writing this right now. But in those two years, I have seen two major surgeries, two invasive surgeries, two multi-month couch-ridden times, two rehabilitation marathons, two tall mental hurdles to climb and two of everything else in-between.

"... This decision has not been an easy one, but after lots of prayer and processing, I am confident that it is the right one."

Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin, among many other programs, recruited Roullier out of Burnsville High School. The finalist for Minnesota's Mr. Football chose Wyoming. After redshirting the 2012 season, Roullier appeared in 10 games for the Cowboys and started the final three. In '14, Craig Bohl's first season in Laramie, he started all 12 games at left guard. He was named an All-Mountain West Honorable Mention.

Roullier again started all 12 games during his junior campaign. He earned second-team all-conference honors and was the No. 1 overall graded guard in the nation, per Pro Football Focus. Roullier helped pave the way for running back Brian Hill, who broke the school's single-season rushing record with 1,631 yards.

Roullier slid over the center spot during his final year on the high plains. The Pokes' battery was rounded out by quarterback Josh Allen, who broke on to the national scene after throwing for 3,203 yards and 28 touchdowns while leading Wyoming to a Mountain Division title. Hill once again shattered the single-season rushing record with 1,860 yards. He capped his career with 4,690 yards on the ground, the most in UW history.

"Thank you to my wife Sarah for keeping me going through my hardest times and for always being my biggest cheerleader," Roullier wrote. "Thank you to my family for their unwavering support and for helping me to achieve this dream. Thank you to my teammates, coaches and agents for believing in me and for helping me grow each and everyday. And, lastly, thank you to all the fans who have shown me love and support through the good and the bad times.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me in this journey and everyone who will support me in my next chapter."

