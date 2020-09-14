Wyoming Wrestling Treasurer Who Admitted Theft Gets Jail Time

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A former treasurer of two youth wrestling clubs in Gillette has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to repay money he stole from the organizations.

Forty-five-year-old Steven Johnson pleaded guilty in June to theft.

He agreed to repay $20,500 to the Camel Kids Wrestling Club and $29,500 to the Gillette Wrestling Club.

Campbell County District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke sentenced Johnson on Wednesday to two to four years in prison with time suspended in favor of the month in jail and three years of supervised probation.

The Gillette News-Record reports Johnson apologized to the children and families in the wrestling clubs.