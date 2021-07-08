Wyoming COVID-19 Deaths Top 750; 31.8% Fully Vaccinated

Four more Wyoming residents have died of COVID-19, including an older woman from Laramie County who lived in a local long-term care facility, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The recently confirmed deaths also involved an older man from Big Horn County, an older woman from Goshen County who lived in a local long-term care facility and an older woman from Park County.

The WDH says all four were hospitalized and had health conditions known to put individuals at higher risk of serious illness.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 751 coronavirus-related deaths, 52,614 lab-confirmed cases and 10,123 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

Of those cases, 51,591 lab-confirmed cases and 9,829 probable cases have recovered.

As of Tuesday, July 6, 31.8 percent of Wyoming's population had been fully vaccinated, a rate that is among the lowest in the nation.

