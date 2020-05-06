Wyoming Wildlife Officials Capture, Kill Unruly Grizzly Bear

JACKSON, Wyo. (Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide) — Wildlife officials in Wyoming have captured and killed an unruly grizzly bear on their radar for years after it fell for bait trap last week.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported that the adult male bear was first caught in 2015 and was relocated at least three times since then.

State Game and Fish Department biologist Mike Boyce finally outmaneuvered the bear April 29 when the animal fell for a trap in northern Grand Teton National Park.

Boyce worked more than 100 days to capture the grizzly over the past three years.

Officials believe the same bear caused multiple problems, including breaking into sheds and attacking livestock.