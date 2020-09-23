Wyoming Utility Supports Recycling Wind Turbine Blades

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The largest utility in Wyoming has started to consider more sustainable solutions for old wind turbine blades after use instead of tossing them into a landfill.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that PacifiCorp has begun transporting retired wind turbine blades to Tennessee.

Researchers there are looking for ways to reuse the blades, which are often made with fiberglass and can’t be recycled or easily repurposed.

Nearly 90% of a wind turbine can be recycled, but the 10% that is not recyclable is often left buried in stacks at landfills around the country.

Some wind energy critics have raised concerns over the environmental ramifications of having a buildup of blades.