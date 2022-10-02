Wyoming Sees big Increase in Wind-Power Generating Capacity

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming doubled its wind-power generating capacity from 2019 to 2021 and is looking to add more wind farms in the next five years.

The Casper Star Tribune reports in a story on Friday that researchers at the University of Wyoming say that boost in power generation is like adding another coal-fired power plant.

The increase has pushed Wyoming's wind-power generating capacity from about 1,600 to about 3,200 megawatts and from 17th to 14th in the nation in wind-power capacity.

Enough future wind farms have been proposed to the Wyoming Industrial Siting Council to nearly triple the state's wind-power capacity.

