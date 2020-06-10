Wyoming to Allow Schools to Reopen, Large Indoor Gatherings as Rules Ease

Beginning Monday, Wyoming will further ease restrictions implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, allowing schools to reopen, up to 250 people to gather for indoor events and parades to go forward with some rules.

The updates to public health orders will go into effect Monday and remain in effect through June 30, Governor Mark Gordon's office announced Wednesday afternoon.

Up to 50 people will be able to gather in a confined space without restrictions, and up to 250 people will be able to gather for permitted indoor events with social distancing and increased sanitization measures in place.

Faith-baseed gatherings such as worship services and funerals are exempted from the new orders and will be able to operate without restrictions. State officials encourage organizers and attendees to practice appropriate social distancing.

The University of Wyoming, state colleges, trade schools and K-12 schools will all be allowed to resume in-person instruction with students in groups of no more than 50, with spacing guidelines.

Governor Gordon encourages educational institutions to prepare full plans for reopening in the fall, incorporating public safety precautions and ensuring smooth transitions to remote learning in the event of new virus outbreaks.

Childcare facilities will also be able to operate without restrictions on class sizes, and group fitness classes will be able to include up to 50 participants.

Personal care services such as barber shops and massage therapy will no longer be required to operate by appointment only.

Statewide, Wyoming reported 768 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, along with 212 probable cases and 18 deaths. Over 600 people have recovered from the virus.