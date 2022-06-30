Wyoming Reports 5 More COVID-19 Deaths

Wyoming Reports 5 More COVID-19 Deaths

Thinkstock

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported five more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,834.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:

  • An older adult Lincoln County man died in June. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
  • An older adult Albany County woman died in June. She was hospitalized in hospitals both within and outside of Wyoming and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
  • An older adult Natrona County man died in June. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
  • An older adult Johnson County woman died in June. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
  • An older adult Sheridan County woman died in June. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Death Dashboard, 85.01% of the state's deaths have been among people 60 and older.

health.wyo.gov
loading...

Laramie and Natrona counties have seen the most deaths, 293 and 275, respectively, 12.32% of which have been reported this year.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep

Filed Under: Coronavirus - The Latest News, covid, COVID-19, COVID-19 related deaths, death data, death toll, wyoming, Wyoming COVID-19 Death Dashboard, wyoming department of health
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top