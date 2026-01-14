U.S. Senator John Barrasso, Wyoming’s senior senator and Senate Majority Whip, took to the Senate floor this week to highlight what he called the early successes of the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, a sweeping package Republicans say is lowering costs and boosting household finances across the country.

Barrasso pointed to several provisions he says will benefit Wyoming families directly. Those include a permanent increase in the Child Tax Credit to $2,200 per child, an expanded Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account that allows working parents to set aside up to $7,500 pre-tax for childcare, and a new $1,000 investment account for children born between 2025 and 2028. He also emphasized permanent estate tax relief for family farmers, ranchers, and small business owners—an issue long championed in rural states like Wyoming.

“These are practical changes that help families afford groceries, childcare, and education, while protecting family livelihoods,” Barrasso said, citing examples from communities across the state.

Barrasso framed the tax cuts as part of a broader Republican economic agenda, pointing to recent economic growth, cooling inflation, and lower gas prices as signs the policy direction is working. He sharply criticized Democrats for opposing the bill and accused them of favoring higher taxes and looser oversight of federal spending.

Outside analysts, however, note that the law’s benefits may not be evenly distributed. While many households will see tax savings, economists say higher-income families are likely to receive larger gains overall, and the long-term cost of extending and expanding tax cuts could add to federal deficits. Some also argue that tax relief alone may not fully address affordability challenges facing lower-income families.

For Wyoming, the law’s protections for agricultural estates and family-owned businesses may prove especially significant. Still, the broader impact of the tax cuts—on wages, prices, and household budgets—will become clearer as families file their returns and the economy continues to adjust.

As the debate continues in Washington, Barrasso remains a vocal supporter of the legislation, calling it a foundation for long-term prosperity. Critics, meanwhile, urge lawmakers to watch closely who benefits most—and who may be left behind.

