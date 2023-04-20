Wyoming Symphony Orchestra Select Casper Native Rebecca Hebert as Executive Director

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce that Rebecca Hebert has been selected as Executive Director. A Casper native, Rebecca returned to her hometown in 2014 and in 2019 assumed the role of Program and Event Manager with the WSO. She holds a Master of Arts Leadership and Cultural Management and has worked in the arts sector for the past twenty years.

WSO Board President Becca Steinhoff stated:

“Rebecca provided indispensable leadership for the WSO during a months-long and wide-ranging Executive Director search, and we are thrilled that her education, experience and passion will stay focused on advancing our organization. Rebecca will guide the vision and execution that position the WSO to meet the challenges and successes that await us, and ultimately enrich the musical life in our community, state, and region.”

Also joining the WSO staff this month is Drew Jaussaud as Director of Development and Community Relations. Also a Casper native, Drew graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Arts then moved to Salt Lake City where he eventually moved into the position of Director of Development with Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company.

Rounding out the WSO office staff is office administrator Jenny Miller. With 20 years of office experience, Jenny joined the staff last November. Also a published author, Jenny comes from a background in the arts including participating in music and theatre.

Members of the Casper community are invited to come and meet the new WSO office team during an open house on April 26th, 4:00-6:00pm. Light appetizers and beverages will be provided.

