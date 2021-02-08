Wyoming Supreme Court Dismisses Suspension of Casper Lawyer

The Wyoming Supreme Court has dismissed the three-week-old suspension of Casper lawyer Donald Tolin after reviewing the case, it announced Friday.

In December, the Wyoming State Bar filed a petition with the court to suspend Tolin because he "'has been uncooperative the Office of Bar Counsel by failing to provide documents and information requested repeatedly....,'" according to the order filed on Jan. 13.

The Supreme Court agreed to suspend Tolin because there is a formal charge that has been or will be filed against him.

But on Wednesday (the order was made public on Friday), Chief Justice Michael Davis wrote that Tolin affirmed that he supplied the materials requested by the deputy bar counsel, who also stated she had "'no objection to dissolution of the suspension.'"

Tolin also does not pose a threat of harm to the public, Davis added.

Therefore, the court dissolved the suspension and Tolin immediately was reinstated to practice law, Davis wrote.

Tolin has been practicing law for 42 years, specializing in family law and criminal defense, and has participated in the State Bar's Modest Means Program for people who do not meet the income qualifications for legal aid, but cannot afford attorneys' hourly rates, according to the Tolin Law Office website.

