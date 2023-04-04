BREAKING: Former Laramie County District Attorney Disbarred

The Wyoming Supreme Court on Tuesday issued an order of disbarment of former Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Grant Manlove effective May 5.

The Wyoming State Bar in June 2021 and again in October 2021 charged Manlove with violations of the Rules of Professional Conduct for her acts and omissions while serving as DA, and after an eight-day hearing in February 2022, a hearing panel submitted a report to the Court recommending Manlove be disbarred.

RELATED:

"In its 71-page opinion, the Court agreed with the hearing panel’s findings that in a variety of matters, Manlove violated her duties of competence and diligence," Bar Executive Director Sharon Wilkinson said in a release.

"Manlove also made misrepresentations to courts and to disciplinary counsel and failed to comply with court rules and directives," added Wilkinson. "In numerous instances, Manlove engaged in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice."

Wilkinson went on to say:

In finding that Manlove’s conduct warranted disbarment, the Court identified how Manlove’s conduct negatively impacted the public’s perception of the criminal justice system when she placed blame on law enforcement for her own shortcomings and endeavored to circumvent public knowledge of her failures through false statements to the public and to disciplinary counsel.

Similarly, Manlove’s failure to accept responsibility for her office’s errors and her false statements placing blame on the courts reflected negatively on the judicial branch and conceivably engendered disrespect and a lack of public confidence in the Laramie County Circuit Court.

In addition, Manlove’s mass dismissal of hundreds of cases based on her mismanagement of the caseload and services of her office constituted conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice. The Court held Manlove’s actions were "a complete refusal to perform the duties imposed on her as the District Attorney."

The Court also ordered Manlove to pay costs and administrative fees in the amount of $32,410.21 to the Bar on or before June 1.

KGAB Radio reached out to Manlove for comment but has yet to hear back.