The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming partnered with the Jae Foundation in February at their “Be the Light” Reverse Raffle to support the Foundation’s mission of creating conversations about relationship building, suicide prevention, and checking in with those around us.

As part of the evening, guests had the opportunity to bid on a unique auction package including 10 pairs of Jae Boots outfitting a team with Julie Mackey, along with specialized training, a catered dinner by Eggington’s at Matt and Ally Orr’s home, a $300 gift certificate to The Range at 5150, and 10 tickets to the College National Finals Rodeo.

The winning bidder, Amy Allaire, participated in the experience alongside a group of her family and friends in June. Her time with the Jae Foundation left a lasting impression.

“The amazing experience we put together for this year’s Boys & Girls Club auction was truly a blessing,” said Julie Mackey, Jae Foundation’s Wyoming Outreach Coordinator. “To share Jae’s story with the Allaire family, and to slow down and create boot-check moments, was beautiful.”

“‘These boots are made for talkin’ was one of my favorite parts of our Jae Foundation experience,” Amy shared. “We learned about what they do and WHY they do it.

“Wyoming has such high rates of suicide and feelings of loneliness—partly from our ‘cowboy up’ culturSuicide awareness and prevention is absolutely necessary everywhere, but in Wyoming it’s crucial.”e. We often don’t ask for help because we think we’re supposed to be tough. The Jae Foundation is working to change that… one pair of boots at a time.”

Suicide is the 7th leading cause of death in Wyoming; however, the 2nd leading cause of death for ages 10-44. Wyoming’s suicide rate is double the national rate according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The Jae Foundation was created to honor the life of Jae Bob Bing, a Wyoming native who died by suicide in 2016. His story inspired a movement now reaching communities across the state. Through its signature “Boot-Check” moments, the Foundation uses something as simple as a pair of cowboy boots to spark honest conversations and encourage people to pause, connect, and ask for help if needed.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is honored to support this mission. As CEO Ashley Bright says, “We’re working to build a culture where people feel safe to share and be vulnerable—where checking in with those in our circles and beyond becomes part of how we live and lead.”

