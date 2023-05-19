State of Wyoming, UW Athletics Announce Craft Beer Collaboration

LARAMIE -- The State of Wyoming in a joint effort with University of Wyoming Athletics department announced Friday a craft beer collaboration with Black Tooth Brewing Company in Sheridan.

Wyoming Golden Ale will feature two can designs, rotated seasonally, a State of Wyoming branded design featuring the famous Bucking Horse & Rider and a University of Wyoming branded design featuring Pistol Pete and other key elements of the university brand.

Fans now have an opportunity to collect various University of Wyoming branded products with UW also having a Steamboat logo on Bud Light cans this fall as part of its long-term partnership with Anheuser-Busch.

“We are very excited for this collaboration with Black Tooth Brewing,” University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman said. “The product and packaging of Wyoming Golden Ale is special and unique that will highlight this great state. We are very thankful for this collaboration along with our partnership with Anheuser-Busch to give our fans a Wyoming branded drink at their local stores and at our athletics events.”

Wyoming Golden Ale is a light bodied, straw-colored beer that is complimented by subtle fruity notes reminiscent of pineapple. The low level of bitterness and crisp quality to this beer make it a perfect accompaniment for any occasion and pairs easily with outdoor recreation, friends, and tailgate activity in Laramie.

The launch of the brand is set for later this month at tap rooms in Cheyenne (May 25), Casper (May 26) and Sheridan (May 27). Wyoming Golden Ale will be offered all year long but will appear seasonally in two unique labels.

The first label recognizes the rich history of the State’s usage of the Bucking Horse and Rider by utilizing Historic License plate imaging and will be available from Memorial Day to Labor Day every calendar year. The second label features the University’s identifiable Brown and Gold alongside everyone’s favorite mascot Pistol Pete.

No changes will be made to the beer, same great product offered in two unique and collectable cans 365 days a year and distributed statewide.

“The Black Tooth Brewing Company was extremely flattered to be recognized as the Craft Beer collaborator for the State and The University of Wyoming this past Winter,” Black Tooth Brewing Company Co-Founder Tim Barnes said. “As a company founded in Wyoming and more importantly, a company focused on Wyoming this was a very natural collaboration for us. The Bucking Horse and Rider is one of the lasting and iconic images associated with the State of Wyoming and to have an opportunity to add a World Class beer and The Black Tooth Brewing Company Buffalo icon alongside it was a can’t miss opportunity we are very fortunate to be able to execute on.”

About Black Tooth Brewing

Sheridan, Wyoming’s most highly awarded brewery sits in the heart of the Wild West, at the base of the majestic Big Horn Mountains. Their inspiration in determining a name for the company came from Black Tooth Mountain, standing tall at 13,014 ft. elevation. At Black Tooth Brewery they are creating noteworthy, quality craft beer and have been doing so for the last 11 years.

Black Tooth’s humble beginning started in November of 2010. Co-founder Tim Barnes and other local investors began their beer journey with a 10 BBL brewhouse and a taproom with rustic, western-industrial features, including pieces of the building’s history. After five years of winning medals, Black Tooth expanded its 10 BBL brewhouse in the Spring of 2015 into a monster production facility.

The multi-million-dollar expansion included adding a canning line for packaging, putting Black Tooth even more on the map as distribution accounts spanned from Wyoming and Nebraska to South Dakota and Montana. Their vision of being a leader in creating quality craft beer within the Rocky Mountain region had become, and continues to be, a reality. Not only can you find Black Tooth’s beer in numerous package liquor stores across the region, you can also find our variety of styles flowing at restaurants and local watering holes.

Just look for BTB in the shape of a buffalo’s head and brightly colored, fantastically designed labels.