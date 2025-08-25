Thanks to a $75,000 grant from the Goodstein Foundation, the men at the Wyoming Rescue Mission's Sober Living House are getting a new roof over their heads.

In awarding the grant, Paul Homar, the president of the Goodstein Foundation, said, “It tugs at our heartstrings to see so many people in need of your facilities but is very encouraging to see that they have a place like this to seek help.”

The Men’s Sober Living House on Kimball Street houses male graduates of Wyoming Rescue Mission’s year-long Discipleship Recovery Program.

Sober living housing allows the men to live independently while working and maintaining long-term sobriety.

Thanks to the generosity of the Goodstein Foundation, Wyoming, the following repairs and renovations will be made to the Kimball Street House:

Roof replacement

Indoor roof repair from water damage

Backyard leveling and sod

Door Improvements

Installation of security cameras

“We’re so appreciative of the generosity of the Goodstein Foundation and the legacy of Mr. Fred Goodstein in partnering with the Wyoming Rescue Mission to provide a safe and stable environment for continual life transformation,” said Brad Hopkins, Executive Director of Wyoming Rescue Mission.

The Goodstein Foundation, founded by Mr. Fred Goodstein, has invested in the betterment of the Casper community for years, and organizations like Wyoming Rescue Mission continue to be touched by the ongoing support of Mr. Goodstein’s estate.

Since 1978, Wyoming Rescue Mission has been serving those experiencing homelessness, addiction, and poverty through Christ-centered care, including meals, shelter, addiction recovery programs, job training, counseling and a personalized plan and support coach for each guest.

Mission Graduates Celebrate Success in Recovery Journey July 11, 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM