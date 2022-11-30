Wyoming Sheriff’s Office To Auction Off Cars Next Week

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will be holding a car auction on Tuesday, December 6, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

A total of eight cars will be up for auction, with bids starting at $100. The following cars will be auctioned off. according to the post:

- 2002 Nissan Xterra (starting bid of $414)

- 2004 Subaru Outback (starting bid of $114)

- 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe (starting bid of $100)

- 2001 Pontiac Montana (starting bid of $100)

- 1999 Ford Explorer (starting bid of $252)

- 1999 Dodge Caravan (starting bid of $100)

- 1999 Ford Taurus (starting bid of $100)

- 1996 Honda Accord (starting bid of $100)

The auction is scheduled for 11 a.m. on December 6 at the sheriff's office at 50140B Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.

According to the post:

Our agency occasionally sells abandoned property. After trying to locate the original owner(s), we post notices in public places and publish them in newspapers before the items are auctioned to the public in accordance with Wyoming law.

As such, we have no history on any these vehicles and most that are auctioned have no keys; sold as-is.

Pickup for auctioned vehicles is by Friday, November 4, 2022 during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; cash-only payment.