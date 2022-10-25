Wyoming Sheriff’s Office Nov. 1 Car Auction, Bids Start At $100

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is holding a car auction on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Bids on some vehicles start at $100.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

According to the post, the following vehicles are up for auction:

- 2007 Hyosang 650 GT Motorcycle (starting bid of $456)

- 2015 Subaru Legacy (starting bid of $100)

- 1999 Chevrolet Blazer (starting bid of $372)

- 2014 Hyundai Accent (starting bid of $546)

- 1994 Toyota Tercel (starting bid of $100)

According to the post, the auction will be held on Tuesday, November 1, at 11 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office.

The office is at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and the actual bidding starts at 11 a.m.

The post gives the following explanation for why the vehicles are being auctioned:

"Our agency occasionally sells abandoned property. After trying to locate the original owner(s), we post notices in public places and publish them in newspapers before the items are auctioned to the public in accordance with Wyoming law. As such, we have no history on any these vehicles and most that are auctioned have no keys; sold as-is. Pickup for auctioned vehicles is by Friday, November 4, 2022 during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; cash-only payment."