Wyoming Sheriff’s Dept. To Auction Cars, Bids Start At $100

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will be auctioning off cars on Tuesday, Oct. 4. That's according to a post on the agency's website.

The post says the cars up for bid include the following:

1995 Chevrolet Cavalier (starting bid of $108)

- 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan LE (starting bid of $516)

- 2003 black Chevrolet Trailblazer (starting bid of $426)

- 2009 Toyota Camry XLE (starting bid of $588)

- 2007 Pontiac Torrent (starting bid of $486)

- 1981 Ford F-100 (starting bid of $100)

- 1970 camper (starting bid of $100)

- 2003 blue Chevrolet Trailblazer (starting bid of $100)

- 2001 Dodge Avenger (starting bid announced morning of auction)

According to the post:

Our agency occasionally sells abandoned property. After trying to locate the original owner(s), we post notices in public places and publish them in newspapers before the items are auctioned to the public in accordance with Wyoming law.

As such, we have no history on any these vehicles and most that are auctioned have no keys; sold as-is.

The auction will start at 10 a.m. at the sheriff's office at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs. The cars must be purchased with cash and can be picked up on Friday, Oct. 7 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.