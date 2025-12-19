U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., announced Thursday that she will not seek re-election in 2026, bringing a close to a decades-long career in public service that has spanned nearly half a century.

In a written statement, Lummis said it has been an “incredible honor” to represent Wyoming in the U.S. Senate, but acknowledged the demands of the job played a role in her decision.

“Deciding not to run for re-election does represent a change of heart for me,” Lummis said. “In the difficult, exhausting session weeks this fall I’ve come to accept that I do not have six more years in me.”

Lummis, who was elected Wyoming’s first female U.S. senator in 2020, said Wyoming has always been her top priority and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve alongside Sen. John Barrasso and Rep. Harriet Hageman. She also noted her continued support for President Donald Trump and said she plans to devote her remaining time in office to advancing legislation and helping Republicans retain control of the U.S. Senate.

“Thank you, Wyoming,” Lummis concluded.

Following the announcement, Wyoming’s congressional delegation praised Lummis’ career and impact.

Sen. John Barrasso called Lummis “a perfect senator for Wyoming,” highlighting her long history of public service and dedication to the state.

“Cynthia is a straight shooter and a trailblazer,” Barrasso said. “We’re going to miss her infectious energy and iconic laugh in the halls of the U.S. Senate.”

Rep. Harriet Hageman also released a statement honoring Lummis, who will retire from public office at the end of her current term in January 2027. Hageman noted Lummis’ extensive résumé, which includes service in the Wyoming Legislature, two terms as state treasurer, four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, and her current role in the Senate.

“For forty-six years in jobs with the public trust, Cynthia Lummis has embodied the clear-eyed common sense that Wyoming is known for,” Hageman said. “Her retirement marks the close of an extraordinary era in our state’s political history.”

A rancher’s daughter from near Cheyenne, Lummis earned degrees in animal science and law from the University of Wyoming before beginning her political career at age 24. Over the years, she became known as a principled conservative, an advocate for fiscal responsibility, energy production, private property rights, and Western land use issues.

In the U.S. Senate, Lummis gained national attention for her work on cryptocurrency and financial innovation, while continuing to champion agriculture, energy, and small business interests important to Wyoming.

Lummis will continue serving in the Senate through the end of her term in January 2027.