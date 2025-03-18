Wyoming’s elected officials disclose potential conflicts of interest
The Wyoming Ethics and Disclosure Act requires elected officials in Wyoming’s executive branch — the governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, state auditor and superintendent of public instruction — and all members of the Wyoming Legislature to file financial disclosure forms with the secretary of state.
These forms, due each year by Jan. 31, help to uphold the state’s prohibition on elected officials using their office for private gain. Lawmakers and state executives who hold 10% or greater interest in a company must disclose any contracts that business has with the state for more than $5,000.
Those convicted of violating the Ethics and Disclosures Act face fines up to $1,000.00 and removal from office.
WyoFile requests and shares these documents every year to help the public monitor for potential conflicts of interest.
Only a handful of lawmakers and state execs have contracts with the state exceeding $5,000.
Gov. Mark Gordon listed grazing leases with the state, Rep. Ken Clouston, R-Gillette, provides athletic training services to Gillette College and the Campbell County School district, and Sen. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, listed legal services he provides to the town of Kaycee. While Sen. Cale Case does not have a contract with the state, he disclosed that the Inn at Lander, which he co-owns, often supplies lodging, food and meeting rooms to elected officials and various other state entities.
Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, was the only lawmaker whose form was missing from WyoFile’s Feb. 3 public records request to the secretary of state’s office for the disclosures.
When asked about the missing form, Joe Rubino, the secretary of state’s chief policy officer and general counsel, said when the office received Gierau’s form it simply stated “same as last year.” Because statute requires disclosure of the pertinent information each year, Rubino said, the office does not consider Gierau’s form complete.
“I wrote ‘same as last year’ because the day before [it was due] I broke my arm,” Gierau told WyoFile. “I fell on the back stairway going to a roll call vote and broke my arm right above my wrist.”
Unable to write well, Gierau said he filled it out “truthfully and honestly,” using a shortcut, so he wouldn’t have to fill in all the information again.
He disagrees with the secretary of state’s interpretation that his form is not complete. His 2024 form is listed below along with every other official’s 2025 financial statements and code of ethics forms. WyoFile received these documents through a public records request. See something fishy? Missing? Let us know at editor@wyofile.com.
Wyoming House
Wyoming Senate
Wyoming executive offices
Superintendent Megan Degenfelder