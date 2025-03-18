Wyoming’s elected officials disclose potential conflicts of interest

by Tennessee Watson, WyoFile

The Wyoming Ethics and Disclosure Act requires elected officials in Wyoming’s executive branch — the governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, state auditor and superintendent of public instruction — and all members of the Wyoming Legislature to file financial disclosure forms with the secretary of state.

These forms, due each year by Jan. 31, help to uphold the state’s prohibition on elected officials using their office for private gain. Lawmakers and state executives who hold 10% or greater interest in a company must disclose any contracts that business has with the state for more than $5,000.

Those convicted of violating the Ethics and Disclosures Act face fines up to $1,000.00 and removal from office.

WyoFile requests and shares these documents every year to help the public monitor for potential conflicts of interest.

Only a handful of lawmakers and state execs have contracts with the state exceeding $5,000.

Gov. Mark Gordon listed grazing leases with the state, Rep. Ken Clouston, R-Gillette, provides athletic training services to Gillette College and the Campbell County School district, and Sen. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, listed legal services he provides to the town of Kaycee. While Sen. Cale Case does not have a contract with the state, he disclosed that the Inn at Lander, which he co-owns, often supplies lodging, food and meeting rooms to elected officials and various other state entities.

Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, was the only lawmaker whose form was missing from WyoFile’s Feb. 3 public records request to the secretary of state’s office for the disclosures.

When asked about the missing form, Joe Rubino, the secretary of state’s chief policy officer and general counsel, said when the office received Gierau’s form it simply stated “same as last year.” Because statute requires disclosure of the pertinent information each year, Rubino said, the office does not consider Gierau’s form complete.

“I wrote ‘same as last year’ because the day before [it was due] I broke my arm,” Gierau told WyoFile. “I fell on the back stairway going to a roll call vote and broke my arm right above my wrist.”

Unable to write well, Gierau said he filled it out “truthfully and honestly,” using a shortcut, so he wouldn’t have to fill in all the information again.

He disagrees with the secretary of state’s interpretation that his form is not complete. His 2024 form is listed below along with every other official’s 2025 financial statements and code of ethics forms. WyoFile received these documents through a public records request. See something fishy? Missing? Let us know at editor@wyofile.com.

Wyoming House

Bill Allemand

Ocean Andrew

Abby Angelos

Dalton Banks

John Bear

Marlene Brady

Laurie Bratten

Landon Brown

Gary Brown

Andrew Byron

Elissa Campbell

Kevin Campbell

Ken Chestek

Ken Clouston

Marilyn Connolly

Bob Davis

John Eklund

McKay Erickson

Lee Filer

Rob Geringer

Joel Guggenmos

Jeremy Haroldson

Steve Harshman

Scott Heiner

Paul Hoeft

Julie Jarvis

Steve Johnson

Tom Kelly

Christopher Knapp

Lloyd Larsen

J.T. Larson

Martha Lawley

Jayme Lien

Tony Locke

Ann Lucas

Darin McCann

Chip Neiman

Bob Nicholas

Pepper Ottman

Ken Pendergraft

Ivan Posey

Karlee Provenza

J.R. Riggins

Rachel Rodriguez-Williams

Mike Schmid

Trey Sherwood

Daniel Singh

Scott Smith

Liz Storer

Tomi Strock

Clarence Styvar

Reuben Tarver

Pam Thayer

Art Washut

Jacob Wasserburger

Joe Webb

Nina Webber

Robert Wharff

JD Williams

John Winter

Cody Wylie

Mike Yin

Wyoming Senate

Jim Anderson

Eric Barlow

Bo Biteman

Brian Boner

Evie Brennan

Cale Case

Ed Cooper

Barry Crago

Gary Crum

Dan Dockstader

Ogden Driskill

Tim French

Mike Gierau

Larry Hicks

Lynn Hutchings

Bob Ide

Stacy Jones

John Kolb

Bill Landen

Dan Laursen

Troy McKeown

Tara Nethercott

Jared Olsen

Stephan Pappas

Laura Pearson

Chris Rothfuss

Tim Salazar

Wendy Schuler

Charles Scott

Darin Smith

Cheri Steinmetz

Wyoming executive offices

Gov. Mark Gordon

Secretary of State Chuck Gray

Superintendent Megan Degenfelder

State Auditor Kristi Racines

State Treasurer Curt Meier