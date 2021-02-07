Wyoming Resident Sues County, Deputies Over Welfare Check

CHEYENNE (AP) — A Wyoming resident has filed a lawsuit against two deputies after he and his mother were stunned and arrested during a welfare check last year.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Thursday that Cheyenne resident Devin Bryant filed the lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court claiming Laramie County sheriff’s deputies Jason Gillott and Ryan Lee violated his Fourth Amendment rights and acted negligently.

The lawsuit alleges the deputies removed Bryant from his home on Jan. 28, 2020, before 3 a.m. and stunned him and his mother “without legal justification.”

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Deputy Jeff Barnes said the department was aware of the lawsuit but could not comment on ongoing litigation.

