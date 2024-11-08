Wyoming Rescue Mission to Host Special Lunch for Homeless Veterans

Wyoming Rescue Mission is honoring Veterans Day with a special lunch for homeless veterans in the community. Scheduled for Monday, November 11, at 12:00 pm at the Wyoming Rescue Mission Beanery (230 N Park St), this event offers veterans a chance to connect, enjoy camaraderie, and be honored for their service.

Brad Hopkins, Executive Director of Wyoming Rescue Mission, expressed the Mission’s gratitude and commitment: “We extend our sincere thanks to our veterans for their service, and we are honored to support them in their times of need. Recognizing that many veterans face homelessness, Wyoming Rescue Mission is here to offer hope and help. We welcome veterans in the community to join us for a special lunch.”

As homelessness continues to be a pressing issue nationwide, veterans, in particular, face unique challenges securing housing.

Many struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), physical injuries, mental health challenges, and difficulties reintegrating into civilian life. Service-related disabilities can complicate steady employment, and some veterans encounter long delays accessing essential support services through organizations like the VA.

The Wyoming Rescue Mission works tirelessly to restore homeless lives, providing essential services beyond food and shelter to foster a sense of belonging for everyone in need. The Wyoming Rescue Mission offers a range of resources and support programs to help individuals regain stability and independence.

With a 15% increase in demand for services this year, Wyoming Rescue Mission emphasizes that its work depends on community support. Contributions from individuals and local businesses make it possible for the Wyoming Rescue Mission to serve meals, offer shelter, and provide transformative programs to those who need them most.

For more information on how to contribute or get involved, please visit wyomission.org or contact Community Engagement Coordinator Adam Flack at 307-473-6948, or aflack@wyomission.org.

