Ethete woman sentenced to 65 months for meth distribution

CASPER, Wyo. — Beatrice Irene Willis, 52, of Ethete, was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.

The sentence was handed down on Dec. 19 by U.S. District Court Judge Kelly H. Rankin in Cheyenne, per a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, the FBI-led Safe Trails Task Force received information in October 2023 that Willis was selling drugs from her Ethete residence. An undercover operation in January confirmed this, leading to Willis’s arrest and subsequent guilty plea.

Willis admitted to regularly distributing controlled substances on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

The Safe Trails Task Force, which focuses on combating drug trafficking in the area, played a key role in the investigation. This multi-agency task force includes the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and other local and federal agencies.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist prosecuted the case.

