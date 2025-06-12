Wyoming Reps Pleased with Trump EPA for Scrapping Biden-Era Climate Rules

Wyoming senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis both issued statements yesterday applauding the Trump administration's Environmental Protection Agency after it announced plans to repeal the Biden administration's climate rules for power plants.

In April 2024, the Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency finalized a suite of regulations targeting American power plants. The rules would have required existing coal-burning power plants, and future plants burning natural gas, to begin capturing their carbon dioxide in the 2030s.

“America is an energy superpower. Under Republican leadership, we are acting like it,” said Senator Barrasso. “The Biden administration’s outrageous climate rules would have shut down power plants and increased energy costs for families across the country. Repealing these rules will take the handcuffs off of Wyoming’s energy workers so they can unleash affordable, reliable American energy. Thanks to President Trump, the war on American energy is officially over.”

"I'm pleased that President Trump and Administrator Zeldin are continuing to roll back unnecessary, expensive, and foolish Biden-era regulations. The Biden administration spent four years waging war on Wyoming energy and trying to undermine our reliable baseload energy sources. President Trump is making good on his promise to protect America's electrical grid and cut costs for energy consumers. This is a victory for Wyoming and all Americans who reject the left's climate cult."

In a White House press release, the EPA announced two proposals to repeal all 'greenhouse gas' emissions standards for the power sector under Section 111 of the Clean Air Act and to repeal amendments to the 2024 Mercury and Air Toxic Standards that directly result in coal-fired power plants having to shut down.

"These Biden-era regulations have imposed massive costs on coal-, oil-, and gas-fired power plants, raising the cost of living for American families, imperiling the reliability of our electric grid, and limiting American energy prosperity" notes the government release.

“Affordable, reliable electricity is key to the American dream and a natural byproduct of national energy dominance,” said EPA Administrator Zeldin. “According to many, the primary purpose of these Biden-Harris administration regulations was to destroy industries that didn't align with their narrow-minded climate change zealotry. Together, these rules have been criticized as being designed to regulate coal, oil and gas out of existence.”

Combined, these announcements represent a tremendous day of deregulation in the history of the United States.

