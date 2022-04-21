Wyoming Reports 6 More COVID-19 Deaths
The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported six more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,807.
The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:
- An older adult Fremont County man died in April. He was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
- An older adult Natrona County woman died in April. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a long-term care facility, and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
- An older adult Natrona County woman died in April. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
- An adult Platte County man died in April. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
- An older adult Platte County man died in March. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
- An older adult Washakie County woman died in April. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
Get our free mobile app
According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Death Dashboard, there have been 189 COVID-related deaths so far this year.
Laramie, Natrona, and Fremont counties have recorded the most, 37, 27, and 24, respectively.
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.
Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.