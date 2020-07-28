Wyoming Reports 26th Coronavirus-Related Death

The recent death of a Uinta County man has raised Wyoming’s coronavirus-related death total to 26.

The man’s death was announced Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Health.

Agency spokeswoman Kim Deti says the adult man had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19, and was hospitalized in another state when he died.

At this time there are 2,136 lab-confirmed cases and 453 probable cases in Wyoming. As of Monday at 3 p.m., more than 1,900 patients had recovered.

