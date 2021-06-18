Wyoming Rep., Casper Local, Chuck Gray Stops By Arizona Election Audit

State Representative Chuck Gray of Casper, Wyoming, has joined a growing list of Republican representatives that have visited an effort in Arizona that is auditing the votes used to determine the result of the 2020 presidential election.

Gray, who plans to run against Wyoming representative Liz Cheney next year, is the latest Republican to visit the Phoenix-based 'Maricopa County Forensic Audit Facility.'

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (who is currently under investigation after sex-trafficking allegations were made against him) and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (who recently compared mask-wearing mandates in the House to the Holocaust) have also visited the partisan audit facility.

Though President Biden defeated former president Donald Trump by more that 10,000 votes in Arizona, some people still refuse to accept the result. This, despite the fact that Arizona election officials confirmed the number in November of last year.

According to the Associated Press, "Election officials from both parties have said the election went well, with no serious irregularities. The audit nonetheless seeks evidence for the baseless conspiracy theory still promoted by Trump that widespread election fraud in Arizona and other states cost him re-election."

Gray recently took to social media to announce his appearance at the site, stating "I support the audit 100%. It's an incredible, very important operation."

Rep. Gray stated that "Liz Cheney's statement last week condemning the audit is so wrong. Liz has sold out to Biden and she doesn't want the truth to come out."

If Cheney has indeed 'sold out' to President Biden, her continued challenges to the President, in which she calls out decisions he's made regarding the border crisis, U.S. Defense, the cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline, and more are perplexing.

Still, Cheney maintains that the results of the 2020 election were valid and that Trump's claims to the contrary are 'dangerous rhetoric.'