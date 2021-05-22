WATCH: Liz Cheney Says Trump’s Claims Spread ‘Dangerous’ Rhetoric of the Chinese Communist Party

Recently, Representative Liz Cheney appeared on ABC's 'This Week with George Stephanopoulos to discuss her ongoing issues with former president Trump and his claims that the election was "stolen."

In the interview, Cheney again reiterated that the continued claims from Trump will have lasting effects on not just the Republican Party, but on democracy itself.

"I think it's dangerous," she stated. "I think we have to recognize how quickly things can unravel. We have to recognize what it means for the nation to have a former president who has not conceded, and who continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot function, cannot to the will of the people."

Cheney continued, and said that what Trump continues to say only further exemplifies what the Chinese Communist Party says about democracy.

"To cause that kind of questioning about our process, frankly, it's the same kinds of things that the Chinese Communist Party says about democracy," she stated. "That it's a failed system, that America is a failed nation. I won't be a part of that, and I think it's very important for Republicans who won't be a part of that to stand up and speak out."

Stephanopoulos questioned Cheney about the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and asked her if she thought similar actions, or worse, could happen again.

"I think there's no question," Cheney said. "I mean, we've now seen the consequences. We've seen how far the president, President Trump, was willing to go. We've seen not only his provocation of the attack, but his refusal to send help when it was needed; his refusal to immediately say 'stop,' and that, in and of itself, in my view, was a very clear violation of his oath and his duty."

Cheney's viewpoints have not changed since that fateful day in January, and it was because of her views and her resistance of Trump's claims that led to her being removed from her position as the House Chair for the Republican Party.

Cheney would later be replaced Elise Stefanik, a vocal Trump supporter.

But, she said, she will still do anything she can to keep the former president from ever having a position of power again.

"I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office," she told reporters after her ouster.