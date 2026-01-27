Wyoming’s population continues to inch upward, though at a slower pace than in recent years.

New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show the state’s resident population reached 588,753 in July 2025. That’s an increase of 2,031 people from the year before, or about 0.3 percent growth. While that’s slightly below the 0.4 percent growth recorded in 2024, it keeps Wyoming on a steady upward track.

So where did that growth come from? Mostly from people moving here. Between July 2024 and July 2025, an estimated 1,732 more people moved into Wyoming than left. Natural growth — the difference between births and deaths — added another 295 residents, with 6,070 births and 5,775 deaths recorded during the year.

That natural increase is a welcome shift from 2021, when deaths briefly outnumbered births during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, population growth from births alone is much smaller than it once was. Lower fertility rates and an aging population mean natural growth now adds fewer than 400 people a year, compared to more than 1,400 just before the pandemic and over 3,000 a decade ago.

Migration has been the bigger driver of Wyoming’s recent growth, marking a turnaround from the mid-2010s, when the state lost population during the energy downturn. Pandemic-era moves — as people left large, expensive cities for places with more space and lower costs — helped reverse that trend. While that nationwide migration wave has slowed, Wyoming continues to see more people arriving than leaving.

In 2025, most of that movement came from within the U.S. Domestic migration added an estimated 1,474 people, nearly double the previous year. International migration, however, dropped sharply to 258, down from more than 1,000 in 2024.

Nationally, population growth has also cooled. The U.S. population reached an estimated 341.8 million in 2025, growing by 0.5 percent — the slowest rate since 2021. South Carolina led the nation in growth, followed by Idaho, North Carolina, and Texas. Wyoming ranked 32nd overall, trailing all of its neighboring states, but still posting gains. Since the 2020 Census, the state has added nearly 11,900 residents.

The state’s labor market reflects that slower, steadier pace. As of June 2025, Wyoming’s unemployment rate stood at 3.3 percent, just slightly higher than a year earlier and well below the national average of 4.1 percent. While mining employment dipped, job growth in construction, transportation and warehousing helped offset losses, along with continued gains in government jobs tied to education and health care.

In short, Wyoming is still growing — just not in a rush. The numbers suggest a state settling into a more measured chapter, shaped less by baby booms and more by people choosing to call the Cowboy State home.

