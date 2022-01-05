Wyoming Politicians Send Condolences Over Passing of US Marine

Following the death of United States marine Jerrod L. Warden on December 14, two Wyoming politicians have put out statements ahead of a funeral service on Jan. 6.

Get our free mobile app

The service will be held at 11 A.M. at Highland Park Community Church in Casper.

Jerrod passed away at Camp Pendleton in California at the age of 21, with the cause of his death still under investigation.

He was born in Mason City, Iowa, but his family later moved to Casper in 2005 where he lived until joining the marines in 2020 after graduating from Kelly Walsh High School in 2019.

Senator Cynthia Lummis put out a statement on Facebook offering her prayers to the fallen marine.

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney also offered her condolences and prayers to Warden's family.