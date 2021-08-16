Wyoming Police Respond To Sexual Assault, Dumpster Rumors

Rock Springs Police Department

The Rock Springs Police Department says despite rumors to the contrary, it has received no actual reports of women being sexually assaulted and then left in dumpsters.

The agency posted this statement on its Facebook page:

''The Rock Springs Police Department is aware of rumors circulating on social media regarding women being sexually assaulted and then put into dumpsters. We want to reassure the public that there have been no incidents of this nature reported to the Rock Springs Police Department at this time.