Rescuers Racing in Haiti as Storm Threatens to Follow Quake

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — The death toll from a powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti has climbed sharply, with at least 724 dead and a minimum of 2,800 injured.

The updated figures Sunday from Haiti’s Office of Civil Protection follow a previous count of 304 dead.

People in the impoverished nation's southwest are racing to rescue survivors ahead of the expected arrival of a tropical storm with torrential rains, and the threat of flooding and mudslides.

The disaster added to the plight of Haitians, who already were struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, deepening poverty and a presidential assassination.