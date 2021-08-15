Man Stabbed, Reporter Attacked at Protest at LA City Hall
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department and local media say a man was stabbed and a reporter was attacked Saturday at a protest against vaccine mandates at Los Angeles’ City Hall after a fight broke out between the protesters and counter-protesters.
About 2 p.m., a group of several hundred people holding American flags and signs calling for “medical freedom” arrived at City Hall around 2 p.m. for the rally, the Los Angeles Times reported.
A small group of counter-protesters gathered nearby.
About half an hour later, a fight broke out between the protesters and counter-protesters.
A reporter for KPCC radio told police he was attacked while trying to conduct an interview.
