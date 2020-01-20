Wyoming OKs Permit to Test Treated Oil Wastewater on a Farm

Wyoming regulators have issued a one-time permit to a company to test whether its technology to treat oil drilling and manufacturing wastewater can help vegetation grow on a farm.

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality permit issued this month allows Encore Green Environmental to apply about 7,000 barrels of the treated water to private farmland outside Pine Bluffs near the Nebraska state line by the end of the year.

The company says on its website that it wants to solve the problem of too much oil and manufacturing wastewater being produced at industrial sites while nearby agricultural lands are in need of water.