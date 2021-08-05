Jeffree Star’s Casper-based ‘Star Yak Ranch’ Is Expanding

Casper's favorite celebrity transplant, Jeffree Star, has been bringing new businesses to town. In addition to the distribution center for his Star Lounge website, he also has his yak ranch, which is aptly named, Star Yak Ranch.

The ranch announced yesterday (August 4th, 2021), that they are expanding.

The official Star Yak Ranch Facebook page shared a photo along with the announcement that read:

We are so excited to announce that we just added 80 more acres to the #StarYakRanch! That’s over 500 acres of yak heaven now and we couldn’t be happier!

Star also recently (July 30th, 2021) released a new collection of make-up called Pink Religion.

