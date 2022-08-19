Cheyenne Mayor: There Could Soon Be a Gold Rush in Laramie County

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says there could soon be a gold rush in Laramie County.

Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said, "It seems there are gold reserves between Cheyenne and Laramie and a company is working hard to permit a mine to extract the minerals."

When asked who the company was and/or if he could provide any more details, Collins said he didn't want to say until they get further into planning, just in case things don't pan out.

"The impact on the state, county, and city will be impressive," he said. "It may be premature, but it is very exciting."

