Ruling Stops Need for Small Film Permits at National Parks

JACKSON (AP) — The National Park Service has changed its nationwide permit requirements so that commercial filmmakers no longer have to pay fees or seek clearance as long as shoots are not in the wilderness and remain small.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported that the change, which was announced last week, is limited to national parks.

The change came after a court in Washington ruled in January that the fees were unconstitutional under the First Amendment.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly issued a permanent injunction halting the filming requirements after she found the fees could have a chilling effect for a wide swath of visitors to national parks.

