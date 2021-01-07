Weather Service: Drought Isn’t Getting Any Better in Wyoming

National Weather Service forecasters in Riverton say widespread drought conditions aren't expected to get better any time soon.

According to a report released Thursday, extreme to moderate drought conditions continue to exist throughout the Cowboy State.

The weather service says December began "on the dry side" for the first week and then saw a few weak cold fronts that brought some snow to the state, but it dried out again.

The drought has had a negative impact on agriculture with ranchers reporting that they've been feeding hay to their heards earlier than normal. They're concerned about reduced hay supplies as pasture and rangelands have been rated as poor to very poor.

Unfortunately, the conditions are expected to continue, with warmer than normal temperatures across the state.

Looking beyond that, the state can expect normal to near normal precipitation and temperatures across the state.