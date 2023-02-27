Wyoming, Nevada meet tonight in Laramie

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys will host the Nevada Wolf Pack on Monday evening at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. Prior to the contest, Wyoming will honor seniors Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson.

The duo ranks first in second in career games played at Wyoming and have combined for over 3,000 career points.

For the Cowboys matchup on Monday, fans can get $10 tickets or a family four-pack for $24 in honor of the Cowboy seniors. The contest will also feature a Gold Tie-Dye T-Shirt giveaway and posters featuring both Maldonado and Thompson.

The contest will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Fans can listen to the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Keith Kelley will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

About The Teams

The Cowboys head into the contest with a 8-20 overall record and a 3-13 mark in conference play. The Pokes held fell on the road at Colorado State by a score of 84-71 on Friday evening. Wyoming is averaging 8.6 three-pointers per game to rank No. 56 in the nation and second in the conference. Wyoming has hit 10 or more threes in a game in 11 games this season.

The Pokes are shooting 44 percent from the field this season with opponents shooting 46 percent on the year. The Pokes are scoring 69.2 points per game and are allowing 71.8 per night.

Nevada has enjoyed a bounce-back season. The Wolf Pack sit at 22-7 overall and 12-4 in Mountain West Conference play. They are vying for a top-three seed in the upcoming conference tournament and in contention for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

About The Players

The Pokes are led in scoring this season by Hunter Maldonado at 14.9 points per game. He also adds 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He ranks ninth in the conference in scoring and seventh in assists. He has 614 helpers in his career and is four away from the Mountain West record of 617 set by Kendall Williams of New Mexico.

Jeremiah Oden adds 8.4 points per game and 3.6 rebounds. Xavier DuSell leads the Cowboys with 51 made three pointers this season and adds 7.3 points per game. Hunter Thompson adds 6.9 points per game and 5.0 rebounds per night.

Nevada is led by Jarod Lucas. He pours in 16.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Kenan Blackshear stuffs the stat sheet averaging 14.6 points, a team-best 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest. Will Baker chips in 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Darrion Williams leads the charge on the glass, collecting 7.2 rebounds per contest.

The Wolf Pack averages 72.7 points per game on 45 percent shooting from the floor, which includes hitting 35.2 percent of their 3-point attempts. Nevada’s foes average 65.9 points per contest on 41.6 percent accuracy and 32.4 percent from deep.

About The Series

Wyoming owns a 19-9 lead in the all-time series against Nevada. The Cowboys have enjoyed a bunch of recent success against the Wolf Pack, winning each of the last five matchups. That includes the last meeting where the Cowboys walked away with a 74-61 victory in Laramie last season.

Up Next

The Cowboys close the regular season on the road Saturday. Wyoming travels to San Diego State for an 8 p.m. contest inside Viejas Arena.