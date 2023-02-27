Professor of Geology Talks Dinosuar Death Pit at the Tate Tonight

Canva

Free, and open to all! The Tate Museum hosts Dr. Joseph Peterson, a professor of geology at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. Tonight at 7:00 p.m. Peterson presents a lecture titled: "Cleveland-Lloyd Dinosaur Quarry: A Re-Evaluation of a Dinosaur Death Pit."

You can catch the talk in person at the Tate Museum or watch it live on their Facebook page.

"The Cleveland-Lloyd Dinosaur Quarry is home to one of the densest concentrations of Jurassic carnivorous dinosaurs in the world, but how did such a unique deposit form?" asks Peterson.

The lecture will discuss the various theories that have been proposed for the history of the Cleveland-Lloyd Quarry, and the results of analysis therof in the last decade.

