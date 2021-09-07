Wyoming Motorcyclist Dies Five Days After Crash in Crook County
A Wyoming motorcyclist who was injured in a crash east of Hulett on Aug. 25 has passed away, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The agency says 53-year-old Brian Price died from his injuries on Aug. 30.
According to a crash report, Price was riding west on Wyoming 24 near mile marker 33 when he lost control of his motorcycle and went end-over-end down a rocky embankment.
Price was not wearing a helmet and separated from the bike during the crash.
Price was taken to Crook County Medical Services District and later flown to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
The crash report did not list any possible contributing factors.
