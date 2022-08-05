Firefighters Make Gains on Fish Fire South of Sundance

Firefighting agencies have made significant progress with the Fish Fire, seven miles south of Sundance, according to the multiagency website InciWeb on Friday morning.

At 8 a.m. Friday, Crook County lifted all evacuations for residents in the area.

This allowed crews to continue to focus on fire line construction and detect spot fires.

In the past day, activity remained minimal, no growth occurred in the fire that has burned over 6,668 acres.

The Fish Fire in the Black Hills National forest is now 44% contained and nearly 500 firefighters are on the scene.

The National Weather Service Riverton Office is forecasting showers and a chance of thunderstorms from today to Sunday, which could make road surfaces slick and cause debris movement in fire scares.

Authorities caution residents returning home to be aware of fire traffic and road conditions.

However, the Black Hills National Forest remains area remains closed.

The Fish Fire was first reported on Sunday.

It started on private land and was human-caused.

