Bodies of Missing Men Who Fell Through Ice in Keyhole Reservoir Recovered

On Friday, K2 Radio News reported that the Crook County Sheriff's Office announced that four individuals had fallen through the ice at the Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday, December 15.

While two males were rescued from the ice, two other males remained missing.

The Crook County Sheriff's Office now reports that the bodies of the two men have been recovered, unfortunately, deceased.

"On 12/16/22 at approximately 11:00 AM, the efforts to rescue the two missing individuals from the night before was reclassified as a recovery mission," the CCSO wrote in a Facebook post. "Recovery efforts continued through 12/18/22. At approximately 4:00 PM, both of the missing individuals were recovered, and the mission is complete. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone for their efforts and support. It was an extremely difficult mission. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and the Pine Haven community."

K2 Radio News' original story can be read below:

A news release on the Crook County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said that on Thursday, Dec. 15, at around 9:10 p.m., the Crook County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that a male subject had fallen through the ice while driving his UTV on Keyhole Reservoir.

The 911 center was on the phone with the male subject who stated that he had made it out of the water and was laying on the ice.

Pine Haven Fire and EMS service were paged and arrived on scene, per the release.

At approximately the same time three local citizens arrived on scene and drove a UTV onto the ice.

Witnesses stated that they lost sight of the UTV as it went out across the reservoir.

Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Keyhole State Park, Pine Haven Fire and EMS, Moorcroft Fire and EMS and the Wyoming Game and Fish were able to locate and remove the first individual who fell through the ice.

A second individual was also located and removed from the ice.

Information was obtained that the second individual was one of the three individuals on the second UTV and that they had driven into open water.

The other two male individuals in the UTV were not located.

Both males that were rescued were transported by ambulance to Campbell County Memorial Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Due to 40-50 mile per hour gusting wind and snow, poor visibility and frigid temperatures, SAR missions were suspended at approximately 11:00 PM until the morning of 12/16/22 due to safety.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. the following day, Dec. 16, search and rescue missions resumed.

Crook County Sheriff’s Office ice rescue units entered and walked to the suspected area the UTV with the remaining two male subjects were last observed heading.

There was a substantial area of open water in this area, SAR units were unable to locate any of the missing individuals in the area but were able to find evidence of a possible entry point the UTV entered the water.