It’s been a year since a measles outbreak started in West Texas, and now international health officials are preparing to meet in April to decide if the U.S. has lost its measles-free status. Experts worry the virus may be making a comeback, and some fear the country could follow Canada in losing this milestone.

The decision mostly depends on whether a single chain of measles has spread in the U.S. for a full year. Public health officials are still investigating whether the Texas outbreak is linked to ongoing cases in Utah, Arizona, and South Carolina. But doctors say the truth is clear: measles is back in the U.S., and it can spread quickly if communities aren’t fully protected.

Last year, the CDC confirmed 2,144 measles cases across 44 states—the most since 1991—including nearly 50 separate outbreaks. Wyoming has seen its share, too. As of December 22, 2025, the state reported 15 confirmed cases: seven in Carbon County, five in Fremont, and one each in Natrona, Niobrara, and Park counties. Even a small number of cases shows how easily measles can take hold when vaccination rates aren’t high enough.

Measles is highly contagious—nine out of ten unvaccinated people exposed will catch it. Experts say roughly 95% of a community needs to be vaccinated to stop outbreaks. Nationwide, the average is 92.5%, but many communities, including rural areas, fall below that.

Young child receiving an MMR vaccine in Lubbock, TX. Photo by Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images.

Several factors are behind the resurgence. Fewer children are getting routine vaccines due to parental waivers, access issues, and misinformation. In recent years, federal officials have also questioned vaccine safety while cutting funding for local vaccination programs.

“The most important thing we can do is make sure people who aren’t vaccinated get vaccinated,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, director of Brown University’s Pandemic Center.

Across the U.S., measles has spread in schools, daycares, hospitals, and even detention centers. Neighboring states reported dozens to hundreds of cases last year, and outbreaks continue in Utah, Arizona, and South Carolina. For Wyoming, the takeaway is clear: staying up to date on vaccines is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community.

“2025 was the year of measles,” said behavioral scientist Noel Brewer. “Whether 2026 gets better or worse depends on how well people get vaccinated.”

