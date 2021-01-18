Wyoming Man Lights an Old Stove in the Most Wyoming Way Possible

You can light a fire or you can light a fire the way we do here in Wyoming. This video share is that second one.

The guy refers to himself as "Wyoming Dude" on Rumble. He said that he and his daughter were goofing around in their garage and decided to show the progression of how we have lit fires in Wyoming over the years. The last one is the best.

Is there really anything more Wyoming than just going over the top with the needed firepower (pun intended) to get the job done. I think not.

This reminds me of the very handy tips on how to start a fire shared by Wired a couple years ago.

He could have saved himself a lot of time by just bringing a Wyoming buddy along on his trip. Fire starting problem solved.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app