BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Environmental groups are asking planning officials in a southern Montana community to take a closer look at a planned luxury camping — or “glamping” — resort.

The groups want Gallatin County to decide if the Riverbend Glamping Resort along the Gallatin River should be considered a subdivision.

That would require it to meet more stringent regulations.

Resort backer Jeff Pfeil told the Bozeman Chronicle the environmental groups' petition to the county is unfounded.

The resort would include campsites with Airstream trailers, Conestoga wagons and tiny homes for rent.

The sites will have water, electricity and natural gas service.

