The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center, according to a news release from the office.

On Jan. 13, Jason Andrew Replogle failed to report back to the CRC from work-release on time, and the facility reported the escape to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

Replogle, 56, is described as a Caucasian male, 5 feet 11 inches, weighing about 190 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair.

Replogle has numerous tattoos, including the name "Kassandra" tattooed on the left side of his neck, and the word "Scorpion" tattooed on the right side of his neck.

Replogle was sentenced in 2019 in Natrona County District Court on forgery charges.

Replogle reportedly was traveling to the Gillette area, and was last seen wearing what was described as a letterman's jacket.

Anyone with information about Replogle's current whereabouts can contact the Sheriff's Office at (307) 235-9282, or the non-emergency dispatch line at (307) 235-9300.

