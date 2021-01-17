Kremlin Critic Navalny Detained After Landing in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been arrested at a Moscow airport as he tried to enter the country from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Navalny was detained Sunday at passport control in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport.

The arrest was widely expected because Russia's prisons service said he had violated parole terms from a suspended sentence on a 2014 embezzlement conviction.

The prisons service said he would be held in custody until a court rules on his case; no date for a court appearance was immediately announced.

