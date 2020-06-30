Wyoming Man Gets 25 Years for Robberies, Carjackings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 42-year-old Wyoming man has been sentenced to 25 years in the Montana State Prison for a series of robberies and carjackings committed in Billings in September 2018.

Ryan Glenn McElmury of Cody, Wyoming, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to multiple felonies that included stealing five cars, threatening several people at gunpoint and leading three law enforcement agencies on a pursuit in and outside of Billings.

Officers fired shots at him twice during the pursuit.

McElmury was also ordered to pay $35,500 in restitution.